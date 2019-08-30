Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 24.29 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.93 and it happens to be 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.32%. Competitively Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 31.96%. Based on the results given earlier, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.