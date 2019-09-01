Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 26.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.