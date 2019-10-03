Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) EPS Estimated At $-0.15; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)

Analysts expect Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report $-0.15 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.675. About 294,102 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress

Among 3 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 70.68% above currents $14.94 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. See Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 329,436 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $983.93 million. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fate Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Bullish On Iovance And Fate Therapeutics, Neutral On Bluebird Bio – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics launches stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $15.00 million activity. Redmile Group – LLC had bought 857,143 shares worth $15.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 56.35 million shares or 1.58% more from 55.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 25,449 shares. Columbus Circle invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Daiwa Secs Gru has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 410 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 237,317 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 752,696 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Liability Company owns 10.36M shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 24,379 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 6.87 million are owned by Fmr Ltd. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 27,550 shares. American Gru Inc stated it has 33,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 96.90 million shares or 7.35% less from 104.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Gp holds 0% or 86,639 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 55,819 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 6.54M shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 172,833 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 234,449 shares. Principal Financial reported 21,297 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 330,284 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) or 182,204 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Rhenman & Partners Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 277,800 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 10,118 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).