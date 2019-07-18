Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility and Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 2.62 beta which makes it 162.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.9. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 132.07%. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 14.44%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 41.3%. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.