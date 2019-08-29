Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparison side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.93 beta indicates that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 23.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.