Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.93 and it happens to be 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta which is 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Verastem Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 15.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 583.59% and its consensus target price is $8.75. The data provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.