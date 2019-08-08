Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 23.87% upside potential and an average price target of $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.