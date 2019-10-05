Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.35 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,047,572,815.53% -25.2% -24.2% Trevena Inc. 9,058,247,142.08% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.93 beta means Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 93.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Trevena Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.87% and an $5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 254.97% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Trevena Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.