Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparison side by side

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 2.46%. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.