Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 141.98 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

23.3 and 23.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.