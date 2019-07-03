Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 while its Current Ratio is 23.3. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 107.55% upside potential. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 3,003.45% and its average price target is $4.5. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.