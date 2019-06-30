Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 19 149.24 N/A -2.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.3. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 105.22% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.