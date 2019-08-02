Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Contrasting side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 31.4 and 31.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 22.77% upside potential and an average target price of $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.