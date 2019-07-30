Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparing side by side

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.66 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.42 beta means Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 21.15%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 0.31% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 89.9% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.