Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 427.52 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.93 beta means Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 93.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Prothena Corporation plc’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 28.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.