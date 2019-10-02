Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Contrasting side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 1818.70 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,007,353,117.29% -25.2% -24.2% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 8.5%. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors NantKwest Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.