Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Comparing side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 0% respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.