Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparing side by side

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.93 beta. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.