Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Contrasting side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.3 and a Quick Ratio of 23.3. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 120.00% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $5.5. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 100.11%. The results provided earlier shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 62.6%. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.