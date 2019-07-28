Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 18.28% upside potential and an average target price of $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 72.5% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.