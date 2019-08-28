Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparing side by side

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, and a 27.91% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 10.8% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.