Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 33.69% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 221.94% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 0% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.