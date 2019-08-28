Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparing side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1902.87 N/A -3.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 15.8 and 15.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, and a 23.04% upside potential. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average target price of $62, with potential upside of 34.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that CRISPR Therapeutics AG looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 50%. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.