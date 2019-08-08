Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.35 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 23.87% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.5. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 51.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.