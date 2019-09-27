Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparison side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,943,686,406.90% -25.2% -24.2% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,817,138.38% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.93. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.05 beta which makes it 105.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

19.7 and 19.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.