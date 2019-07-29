Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.65 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.3 while its Current Ratio is 23.3. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 21.15% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5.5. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 147.52% and its average target price is $20. Based on the data given earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 91.82% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.