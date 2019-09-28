Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,943,686,406.90% -25.2% -24.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 77,596,741.34% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 0% respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.