Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Contrasting side by side

Since Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.3 and a Quick Ratio of 23.3. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 12.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.