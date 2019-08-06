Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Comparison side by side

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 73.26 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.