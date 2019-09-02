Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.93. From a competition point of view, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 26.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.