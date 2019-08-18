Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Valuation Rose While Mak Capital One Has Boosted Its Stake; Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Declined While Guardian Capital LP Boosted Holding by $4.02 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 200,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 231,162 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 1.03M shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Lowers Monthly Bills With Absolute Zero Phone-Included Offers and More Affordable Unlimited Plans – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmm! Got To Love These Dips – New Position – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Announces C$1 Billion Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Announces Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Provides Income While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 06, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,255 shares to 180,411 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,045 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).