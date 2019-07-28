Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Boosted Holding; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holding Maintained by Gagnon Advisors Llc

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 18.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 12.73 million shares traded or 764.89% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 594,243 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $178,756 activity. On Friday, May 31 Arkowitz David bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 2,500 shares. Clayman Michael D. had bought 4,046 shares worth $50,009.