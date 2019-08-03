Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Cut Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $7.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 1.15 million shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 101,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.29 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.67M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 140,000 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

