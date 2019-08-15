Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position Has Raised by Mak Capital One Llc; Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Its Amedisys Com (AMED) Position

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 225,935 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.73. About 11,877 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 202,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 195,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 264,193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 55,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 165,160 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 91,072 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.01% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 27,160 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 129,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 70,636 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 7.55 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 1,875 shares or 0.04% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0.08% or 680 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 0.1% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership has 8,155 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 3,013 are owned by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. 3,253 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Lc. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 4,319 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 0.07% stake. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 25,944 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Lc holds 15,950 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd holds 0.6% or 9,102 shares. Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 20,000 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 89,947 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14,300 shares to 38,569 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,722 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).