Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding Maintained by Mak Capital One Llc; Wynnefield Capital Holding in Landec (LNDC) Raised by $634,800

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.26M market cap company. It closed at $4.5 lastly. It is down 66.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN)

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 64,645 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 17,091 shares. 2.50M were reported by Armistice Cap Lc. Parametric Port Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Blair William & Company Il accumulated 55,600 shares. Axa owns 562,773 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 128,976 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 27,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc owns 762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) or 896,796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Tudor Et Al invested in 0% or 17,028 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% or 401,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 286,060 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 17,642 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter Brokerage stated it has 32,700 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08 million shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). John G Ullman & Associate owns 353,525 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 186,630 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 53,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Boston Partners accumulated 61,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 274,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signia Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 266,033 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $309,900 activity.