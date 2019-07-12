Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding Increased by Mak Capital One Llc; Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Ppg Inds (PPG) Position as Share Price Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.09 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $434.20M for 15.99 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,288 shares to 56,597 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

