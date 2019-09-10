Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding Has Increased by Mak Capital One Llc; Hodges Capital Management Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $4.64 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 190.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 38,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 59,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 20,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 763,687 shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 401,387 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 4,950 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,885 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).

