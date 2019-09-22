Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding Boosted by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Share Value Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $444,000

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 1.05M shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 20,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 28,149 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,976 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. 95,683 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 70,234 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 66,052 shares. Headinvest Limited Company has 29,342 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Sigma Counselors Inc has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 136,552 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc reported 4,282 shares stake. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsrs New York has 4.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forbes J M & Llp reported 105,439 shares. Aldebaran has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hamel holds 2.5% or 50,920 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 21,481 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.49M shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Hills Bancshares & Tru reported 59,880 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ACHN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 96.90 million shares or 7.35% less from 104.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 19,906 shares. 18,775 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,201 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,516 shares. Mak Capital One Limited Company invested in 8.81% or 6.93M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,609 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). 74 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 438,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 11,250 shares stake. Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 100 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt LP owns 2.95M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). 15,914 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Co. Creative Planning holds 0% or 128,976 shares in its portfolio.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $104.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).