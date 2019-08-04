Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

We are comparing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 55.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 34%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.