Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.