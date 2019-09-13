Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 564.83 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.