Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 341.18% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.