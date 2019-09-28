Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Since Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Immutep Limited 1 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,210,482.73% -110% -89% Immutep Limited 2,446,721,311.48% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Immutep Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Immutep Limited beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.