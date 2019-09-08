Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 233.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 0% respectively. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.