Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 233.14%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 0% respectively. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
