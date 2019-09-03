Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|50880.31
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Volatility and Risk
Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 25.9%. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
