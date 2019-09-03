Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 50880.31 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 25.9%. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.