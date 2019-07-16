Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.86 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.89 and it happens to be 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.5% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders held 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.