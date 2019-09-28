Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

We are comparing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,210,482.73% -110% -89% Chimerix Inc. 1,675,742,363.65% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Chimerix Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.