Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 4.11% respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
