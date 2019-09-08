Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 4.11% respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.