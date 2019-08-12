Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 8.5%. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.