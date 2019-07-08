Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.